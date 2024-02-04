1,090 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $57.04 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.