Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMO traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $551.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,661. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.22 and a 200-day moving average of $514.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

