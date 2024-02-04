Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $298.72 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $33,304.30 or 0.77637787 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $298.72 million and $9,264.84 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

