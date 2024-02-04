Dayforce (DAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Dayforce Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAY traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. 1,001,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,381.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dayforce Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

