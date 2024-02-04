Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $4,132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

UDEC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

