Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $250.59. 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,221. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.