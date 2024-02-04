Archer Investment Corp Has $663,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNOV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

