Archer Investment Corp Has $592,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 5,693,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,845. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

