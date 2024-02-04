Janney Capital Management LLC Has $17.90 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
