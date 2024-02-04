iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 602.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. 1,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

