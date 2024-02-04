Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stake Lessened by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 138,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 83,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,334. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

