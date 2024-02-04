Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.590-6.890 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.57. 3,131,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.