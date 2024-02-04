Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 10,858,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

