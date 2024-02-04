Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $890.66. 896,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,347. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $893.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.43. The firm has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.