Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.09. 2,218,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

