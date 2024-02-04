Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

ILMN traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

