Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

AKAM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.41. 1,338,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

