PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

