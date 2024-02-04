Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $22,756,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 106.6% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $245.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $246.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

