J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 224,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,257,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $188.21 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.75 and its 200 day moving average is $167.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.