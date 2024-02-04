Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

