Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 337 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.57. 2,374,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5,058.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.60 and a 12-month high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

