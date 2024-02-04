Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,128,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

