FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GJUN. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 536,652 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $9,980,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $9,075,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $5,536,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 172,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

