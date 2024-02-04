Archer Investment Corp Purchases 2,393 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.55 and its 200 day moving average is $382.45. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $430.24.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

