Archer Investment Corp Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,510 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,022,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 978,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,593,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

UAUG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 20,109 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

