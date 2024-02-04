Archer Investment Corp Boosts Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 3.11% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NFTY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,159. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.