Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 877,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

JBLU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,090,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,413,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

