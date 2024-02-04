Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1,041.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,787 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.7 %

LANC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.57. 296,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

