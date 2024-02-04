Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 1,355.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,842 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Driven Brands worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Driven Brands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 83,840 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Driven Brands by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 73.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. 718,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,450. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

