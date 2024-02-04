Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Lifted by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

