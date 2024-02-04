109,912 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Price Performance
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.09. 354,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Progyny
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.