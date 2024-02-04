109,912 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.09. 354,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.