Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,972 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,782,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

