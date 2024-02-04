Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 179,395 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.21% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 874,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SATS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.