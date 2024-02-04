877,251 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 877,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.26% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 19,090,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,413,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

