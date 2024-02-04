NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 14,952,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

