Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 135,708 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 135,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

