Heritage Trust Co Sells 20,966 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $146.89 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

