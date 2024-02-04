Heritage Trust Co Sells 39 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,755 shares of company stock worth $6,713,780 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

NOW stock opened at $781.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $789.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $714.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

