VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,029,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $191.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

