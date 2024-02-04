L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. J&J Snack Foods accounts for approximately 3.6% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $160.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.17 and a 12-month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

