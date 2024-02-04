United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lowered by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $654.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $658.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

