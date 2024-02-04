Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,706,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,629 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,455,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

