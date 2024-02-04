Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 697,756 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,622,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.20% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,602,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 96,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

