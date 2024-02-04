First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $178.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

