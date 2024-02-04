3,076 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $116.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

