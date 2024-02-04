Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.