Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis
Prologis Price Performance
Prologis stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.57.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.