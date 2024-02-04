First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE D opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

