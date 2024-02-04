Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,951,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

