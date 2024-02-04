Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.01. 1,710,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,489. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

